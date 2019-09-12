High chance for development on Invest 95L

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Wave Invest 95L now has a high chance (70%) for developing over the next 48 hours and a high chance (80%) for developing over the next five days.
One computer model (GFS) shows the potential for a tropical system to develop over the eastern Gulf this weekend into the early part of next week. If this occurs and approaches our area, locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and higher than normal tides would result. These impacts will be highly dependent on the evolution and eventual track of this system.
Some new computer model info (Euro) is starting to shift eastward and keep 95L out of the Gulf; if that occurs then we will instead just have dry weekend weather because we would be on the western and drier side of things. Keep in mind that computer models often perform poorly on weak and disorganized disturbances. Sometimes these models will flip back and forth between their scenarios. And that is completely normal.
“This is just one run of the Euro model. Let’s wait to see if a trend develops before becoming too confident in what we think will happen. Models could just as easy flip-flop right back.” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday.
The next name on the list is Humberto.
There is also another tropical wave located near Cape Verde Tropical Wave has strong long-range model support. Several runs of both the GFS and European computer models have consistently shown agreement of this wave becoming a tropical system by next week, possibly located near Cuba around Fri Sep 20. While it’s too early to know exactly how strong this disturbance will become or where it will go, we will be learning more through this weekend as we watch its developments.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
