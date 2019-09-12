Hancock County moving into next year with several big projects

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County is moving forward. That was the message shared Thursday morning by board of supervisors president Blaine LaFontaine.
During his state of the county address, LaFontaine highlighted several big projects the county has been working on. Those include expansions at Buccaneer State Park and McLeod Park, as well as an expansion at harbor pier 5 expansion in Bay St. Louis.
He also discussed the dredging project in Port Bienville, which is expected to be complete next year. A new stormwater program is also being implemented to help the county alleviate flooding.
“Forty-six percent of Hancock County lies within a flood zone, which is larger than the area of Stennis Space Center, which is about 41 percent of our county,” explained LaFontaine. “Identifying these watersheds and evaluating our zoning allows us to better manage these areas and protect our properties and investments.”
The stormwater project is expected to cost around $10 million over the next five years.
This was the fourth consecutive year for the state of the county address.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.