Four-run ninth sinks Shuckers in game two

Biloxi rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. LHP Junior Garcia (H,1) recorded the first out of the inning but Segovia singled to right and Max McDowell drew a walk, putting the tying run on base. Pinch-hitter Mario Feliciano drew a five-pitch walk from new hurler RHP Kevin McCanna (W, 1-0), loading the bases for Luis Aviles Jr. The Shuckers centerfielder struck out on an elevated fastball, but Cooper Hummel roped a two-out single into right field, driving in two runs to tie the game at 2-2. McCanna would strikeout Ryan Aguilar for the last out in the eighth, stranding the go-ahead run at third.