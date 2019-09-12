Food trucks popping up in Ocean Springs thanks to new regulations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Along with the tantalizing aromas you get in downtown Ocean Springs daily, you might also catch the scent of tamales, muffulettas and sandwiches from several food trucks that have set up shop on the east end of Government Street.
New city regulations allow for food trucks to open. Right now, there are at least three serving up hot meals. The vendors said they hope they can establish themselves and add another tasty attraction to the area’s culinary lineup.
"There's just different things people in a restaurant wouldn't even want to do. Who wants to make hot tamales unless you're in a Mexican restaurant?” said Val Meyer, food truck owner.
A few doors down, Todd Cockroft said this spot is ideal for him and others involved in mobile munchies.
"Of course, being down here on Government Street, downtown is an ideal place for a food truck we feel, and we just hope we get a good response as we keep going,” Cockroft said. “This lot being used now for this purpose is growing. We’re going to end up with about six carts or trucks here.”
Next door Kyle Jermyn's golf cart rental shop has been rolling along thanks to regulations allowing carts in the city and having the food trucks next door.
“We’ve been open for about two weeks now, and business has been great,’ Jermyn said. “We’ve had a handful of customers come in and decide to grab a dozen tamales on the way out or a grilled cheese from Downtown Meltdown. It’s been good for us.”
