Coroner: Evidence suggests remains of small child found inside bags at Meridian home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - An investigation is underway in Meridian after a bag believed to have contained the body of a small child was found in a basement at a home.
According to WTOK, Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed on Wednesday that a black bag containing a white bag sealed with duct tape was found in the basement at the home near the intersection of Myrtle and Crabapple Drive.
The coroner didn’t give specifics, but said evidence suggests it was the body of a small child inside the bags.
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose would not confirm if the investigation involves the missing persons case of five-year-old Jakie Toole but did say that Celeste Smith, who was Jakie’s caretaker at one point, led officers to the home.
“She led us to that residence on Crabapple Drive and showed us several locations prior to showing us to the right location, inside the residence, where the child supposedly could be found,” said Chief Dubose.
Jakie hasn’t been seen since April. Police say Jakie’s mother handed [him] and her other child over to Smith while she was away. Investigators say the other child is fine, but Jakie was never heard from again. Police added that they’ve interviewed Smith on several occasions and have gotten different stories.
Smith was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
“Right now we are treating it as a criminal case and letting it go where it takes us," Captain John Griffith said Tuesday regarding the missing persons case. “Our main goal is to find the child and get him safe.”
Jakie is described as having special needs. He cannot walk or communicate well.
The bags and possible remains have been sent to the crime lab in Jackson.
