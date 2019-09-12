Can’t rule out a stray afternoon thunderstorm. 95L track uncertain.

Expect partly cloudy and hot conditions once again with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. Maximum heat index readings should reach 100 to 105. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible, mainly in the afternoon. Then, perhaps wetter by Sunday into Monday as we watch possible tropical development in the Gulf. There is the potential for a tropical system to develop over the eastern Gulf this weekend into the early part of next week. If this occurs and approaches our area, locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and higher than normal tides would result. These impacts will be highly dependent on the evolution and eventual track of this system. Some computer model info is starting to shift eastward and keep 95L out of the Gulf; if that occurs then we will instead just have dry weekend weather.