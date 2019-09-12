Backstage at ‘A Chorus Line’ at Biloxi Little Theatre

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “A Chorus Line” opened on Broadway in 1975 and was the longest-running production in Broadway history until Cats came along in 1997.
Now, you have a chance to see a local production of this iconic musical at Biloxi Little Theatre.
The story centers around 17 Broadway performers auditioning for spots on a chorus line.
“It’s amazing for the audience to see what these unsung heroes in the chorus go through every day at these auditions. They’re grueling, they’re intense, emotional and also amazing because your dreams can come true," said director Aaron Lind. “It’s so cool local talent can pull this off because they’re amazing. It’s an all-star cast.”
That cast includes Jonathan Brannan, who plays one of the hopeful auditionees.
“The dancing is hard. The music is hard. It’s a challenge, but we have a lot of talented people to make it happen,” he said.
One of those is Jasmine Johnson who plays Diana.
She loves the concept of the show and the fact that it showcases the audition process.
“The beauty is you give it our all and then you let them see who you are as an artist and a human being," she said.
“You get to see their lives, insecurities and see who makes the show and who doesn’t, and it’s heartbreaking and it’s beautiful," Lind said.
It has been an undertaking of love for the whole cast, most of whom have regular day jobs before they come to rehearsal at night.
“They work 40 hours a week, they have kids, and they come here and kill it, and I can’t wait to show it to the public,” Lind said.
Don’t miss “A Chorus Line” this weekend and next weekend at Biloxi Litte Theatre.
