Appointments now available at Mississippi driver’s license stations

MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has rolled out the latest of its programs to help speed up lines at driver’s license stations around the state.
The Wait Anywhere pilot program is now available at six driver’s license stations throughout Mississippi. The new system will allow people to make an appointment for various services in an effort to help cut down the wait time.
The six driver’s stations in Mississippi that are trying out the pilot program include the stations in Gautier, Hattiesburg, Pearl, Jackson, Tupelo, and Nesbit.
To make an appointment to renew a driver’s license or an ID card, residents can now go to the DPS website and click “Wait Anywhere Appointment” and select the location where you’d like to go. A screen will then come up asking you to enter your phone number. After entering your phone number, click ‘Driver License and ID Renewals.’
A screen comes up telling you when the next available appointment time is for that location. You have one minute to confirm the appointment before you lose your spot and have to start back over. Drivers are also advised to arrive ten minutes before their scheduled appointment time.
DPS announced in May that it would begin implementing plans to shorten lines. Some of those new changes have included weekend appointments for teenage drivers and a feedback service where people can provide real-time surveying.
