Singing River Health Systems swears in a new campus police officer

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jester is trained in the scent detection of explosive devices and patrol duties. Jackson County Court Judge Mark Watts swore in the newest addition to the force and a very unique thing happened. When Jester was asked to say “I do,” he responded with a single bark.
Officials with the health system said that his duties serve multiple purposes.
“He’s trained and skilled as a police canine. So, on command, Jester can respond to fulfill the needs of whatever his handler needs him to respond to as a police canine," said Randy Sanders, Police Chief of Singing River Health Systems.
In addition to his police duties, Jester’s social temperament allows him to fill a motivational and supportive need with patients and staff alike.
“He’s very welcomed here. I would have never thought that just an animal showing up would cause that much of a difference in a work environment, but he has," said Jester’s handler Officer Thomas Spicer. "I’m no longer relevant. Jester’s the main man, and I’m ok with that.”
Even though Jester will help out in the community whenever possible, his responsibilities will be shared between the Singing River Hospital and the Ocean Springs Hospital.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.