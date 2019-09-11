Shuckers win 9-7 behind Aviles perfect night from the dish

Jackson responded with three straight singles to tie the game in the top of the second, but RHP Alec Bettinger navigated the danger, stranding the bases loaded. The Shuckers retook the lead in the home half of the third with a two-out rally. Max McDowell walked to lead off the inning, and Aviles bunted his way on base with one out. Following a strikeout of Hummel, Hinojosa singled to right, loading the bases for Weston Wilson. Biloxi’s first baseman drew a walk to force in the go-ahead run, and Jake Gatewood followed with a two-RBI single to center, giving Biloxi a 4-1 lead. Bruce Caldwell singled in the ensuing at bat, capping a four-run frame to put Biloxi up 5-1.