More upgrades trickling in at Vancleave Recreation Complex

“We’re continuing on with the ongoing project from last year’s budget on finishing the new soccer field that we’ve been able to build. This next budget, we’ll install the lights and finish up the bleachers and stuff," said Jackson County District 5 Supervisor Randy Bosarge. "This building we’re standing underneath now is a new concession stand bathroom facility that we built for the football and soccer fields. The old facility was really out of date. So now, we took that facility and leveled it, and we’re building a new press box right there.”