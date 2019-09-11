Medium chance for depression or storm in Gulf this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Wave Invest 95L now up to a 60% medium chance for becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the Gulf this weekend. After entering the Gulf on Saturday, 95L is projected to make a U.S. Gulf Coast landfall some time between Sunday and Monday. Who will see the most rain and who will see the worst impacts will heavily depend on 95L’s track and how well organized it is once it’s in the Gulf. GFS model shows a Louisiana or Mississippi landfall with heavy rainfall for us on Sunday and Monday. European model shows a stronger Florida Big Bend landfall, keeping us on the western and drier side. So, we will have to wait and see how it does in the Gulf. The next name on the list is Humberto.