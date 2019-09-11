Medium chance for depression or storm in Gulf this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Wave Invest 95L now up to a 60% medium chance for becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the Gulf this weekend. After entering the Gulf on Saturday, 95L is projected to make a U.S. Gulf Coast landfall some time between Sunday and Monday. Who will see the most rain and who will see the worst impacts will heavily depend on 95L’s track and how well organized it is once it’s in the Gulf. GFS model shows a Louisiana or Mississippi landfall with heavy rainfall for us on Sunday and Monday. European model shows a stronger Florida Big Bend landfall, keeping us on the western and drier side. So, we will have to wait and see how it does in the Gulf. The next name on the list is Humberto.
- 95L was located over the Turks and Caicos on Wednesday morning, producing widespread cloudiness and showers.
- Ship reports have previously indicated that tropical-storm-force wind gusts occurred in some of 95L’s heavier squalls, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- While lower development of 95L is expected now through Thursday, conditions could become more favorable for development when 95L moves over the Florida Straits and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.
- “Strong upper level winds from a nearby upper-low (wind shear), 95L’s proximity to land, and 95L’s relatively short time over the warm Gulf waters are the only three things that I see stopping 95L from becoming a strong storm,” said WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Wednesday. “If 95L takes full advantage of the warm Gulf waters and the moisture-rich atmosphere over the Gulf, it could become better organized and turn into a depression or storm.”
- Regardless of development, 95L will produce periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Thursday and across Florida by late Friday. Scattered showers are expected to impact portions of the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, including Mississippi, this weekend.
- Up to three inches of rainfall will be possible in coastal Mississippi through the weekend (especially Sunday), depending on the track of the system. If 95L becomes better organized, then we could see additional impacts than just rain.
- This tropical wave was located between the west coast of Africa and the Cape Verde Islands on Wednesday morning.
- It is forecast to move quickly westward during the next several days, possibly developing over the weekend or early next week when it is moving over the tropical Atlantic.
- Several runs of both the GFS and European computer models have consistently shown agreement of this wave becoming a tropical system by next week, possibly located near Cuba around Thu Sep 19.
- Due to the consistent model agreement, forecast confidence is high. And if this model trend continues, we can expect the low chance for development to become a higher chance.
- While it’s too early to know exactly how strong this disturbance will become or where it will go, we will be learning more through this weekend as we watch its developments.
- 94L was located about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday morning. It remains disorganized and is forecast to move westward toward unfavorable upper-level winds for tropical development.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
