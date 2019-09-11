Hot today. Wetter weekend watching tropics in the Gulf.

Partly cloudy and hot today with only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index up to 104 in the shade. The rest of the week looks the same: plenty of heat with little to no rain. Then, a change for the weekend: a tropical disturbance will bring wetter weather. Saturday looks like hit-or-miss showers. But, Sunday and Monday could be even wetter with scattered showers. In the tropics, Tropical Wave Invest 95L will move into the Gulf this weekend, possibly becoming a depression or storm. We will be watching closely and expect to see at least increasing rain chances this weekend from 95L. If it becomes stronger, then we may see greater impacts. Tropical Wave Invest 94L located halfway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance to develop as it slowly moves west toward the Caribbean Sea. And a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a low chance to develop as it heads west into the far east Atlantic. This is the heart of hurricane season so it is normal to see increasing tropical activity and you should keep a close eye on the latest updates.