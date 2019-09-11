Crash blocking all eastbound lanes of 1-10 near Ocean Springs exit

At the moment there is a semi truck jack-knifed on the Interstate at the 49 mile marker in Jackson County due to a collision with road debris on the westbound side. (Source: Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WLOX Staff | September 11, 2019 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 5:58 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 are at a standstill in Jackson County Wednesday evening.

A wreck happened just west of the Mississippi 609 exit involving a jack-knifed 18-wheeler. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, emergency vehicles have blocked the right lane, and the two truck has blocked the left shoulders.

Hydraulic fluid is also spilled on the roadway due to the collision. Expect delays while clean up is in progress

Commuters are urged to use an alternate route.

