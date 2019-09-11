Another hot afternoon, keeping a close eye on the tropics.

In the tropics, we are watching three waves. One disturbance (Invest 95L) near the Bahamas will likely move into the Gulf this weekend. Development chances for it to become a tropical depression stand at 60% as of this morning. The track of this system will determine who sees the most rain along the Gulf Coast by Sunday. For now, we have a decent chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. We’ll closely watch to see how well it can organize itself. There is another wave east of the Lesser Antilles that has very low chance of becoming a tropical system. Finally, we’re watching a wave off the coast of Africa that is moving west. Development chances for now are low, but some long range models show signs of it organizing by early next week. It’s still too early to know if that will be impacting the U.S.