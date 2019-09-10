South Mississippi Strong: John Wilson launches educational engine with INFINITY Science Center

"I came to the project in 2003, and my job was to figure out what people were going to learn, going to do and interact with here at the center," he explains. "Our goal was to make this a highly interactive place where people could get immersed. Really, this place is about inspiring. It's about showing young people there's a lot out there a lot they can invest their lives in. It's about showing parents how to encourage kids to be curious. Because the number one thing we try to do here is to encourage and foster curiosity."