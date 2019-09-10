Sizzling September but at least no local tropical threats today on the peak of hurricane season

Tuesday is looking hot again with a slim chance of rain. Temperatures will climb into the 90 to 95 degree range this afternoon with heat index up to 107. The rest of the week looks the same: plenty of heat with little to no rain. Then, a change for the weekend. A wave of low pressure will bring wetter weather. Saturday looks like hit-or-miss showers. But, Sunday and Monday could be even wetter with scattered showers. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains no U.S. threat. A wave of low pressure entering the Gulf this weekend has a low chance to become a depression or storm. Tropical Wave Invest 94L located halfway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance to develop as it slowly moves west toward the Caribbean Sea. And a new tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a low chance to develop as it heads west into the far east Atlantic. Today is the climatological peak of hurricane season; how wonderful it is that we are tracking no threats to Mississippi at this time.