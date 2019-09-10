Relativity continues to expand in Hancock County, hiring for 190 positions

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The future of aerospace is lifting off in Hancock County, and David Sykes and Jon Oliver are excited to be a part of it.
Both men have returned home to Mississippi to work for Relativity Space, a company that builds and tests rockets.
The California-based company has signed a 9-year lease to take over Building 1901, which was once the home of the Army Ammo plant at Stennis Space Center.
“To be able to come back home to South Mississippi and be able to work on some revolutionary and game-changing ideas in the aerospace industry was pretty amazing," said Oliver.
Oliver spent some time in McGregor, Texas to work at Space X’s test facility and is now the lead Data and Control Systems Engineer for Relativity.
Sykes is the Operations Manager and served 21 years in the military before returning home.
“I’ve been all over the world, and so, it was really nice and a really good transition from my previous background to being here as a rocket company," said Sykes.
“From a professional level, I get to work on some amazing technology and solve some extremely interesting problems. But from a personal level, we’re doing this in my hometown area, and so, it’s really great to see such innovation occurring here locally," said Oliver.
Right now, they're two of just under a dozen employees at Relativity's Stennis facility.
That number will soon grow to around 200 as the rocket company continues to expand testing facilities, and in the next five years, build its 3-D printing rocket factory.
The company is currently looking to hire mechanical, software and electrical engineers, as well as technicians.
“We are looking for those engineers and technicians that are hard workers, think outside of the box and are looking to be in a new industry, expand our opportunities and redesign the way we think about aerospace," said Sykes.
Relativity’s growth brings a $59 million investment to Hancock County.
Prior to leasing this facility, the company was already contracted with Stennis for its engine testing program.
Oliver says when the opportunity came to expand and lease the 220,000 square foot facility, it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.
“We were able to basically have a really good head start in building out a lot of physical infrastructure that we could continue to develop our test stands," said Oliver.
It’s an investment in innovation that’s happening here in South Mississippi.
“We’re trying to rethink the way that rockets are typically manufactured. We’re doing a totally different process than any of the other companies or our competitors are doing out there. So, I feel that we’re really hitting a niche spot," said Sykes.
Those interested in working at Relativity can apply by visiting the company’s website.
