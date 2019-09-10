Mississippi man devastated after cows are stolen

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not every day that you wake up and discover 11 of your cows are missing. But, that’s exactly what happened to Stone County resident, Bruce Meadows.
“I just want my cows back,” he solemnly told WLOX.
Meadows says he believes someone stole his cows sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning. Meadows’ farm has between 78-80 cows. But when he checked on them Sunday, 11 were unaccounted for.
A report was made to the Stone County’s Sheriff’s Department. Deputies believe someone may have stolen the cows after they discovered horse tracks and horse poop in the area. Meadows doesn’t own any horses.
And why would anyone want to steal 11 cows?
“They’re probably worth $10,000 all together,” Meadows explained.
According to Meadows, he normally keeps a lock on the gate, which holds the cows. But consequently, the gate was unlocked on this night because he had workers moving things on the farm.
Meadows said the cows were the only thing stolen from his farm.
If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of the missing cows, contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can remain anonymous.
