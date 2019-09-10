MGCCC working toward current, future educational trends

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 60 career tech programs, improved technology, innovation, and high graduation success rates are just some of what MGCCC President Dr. Mary Graham says is happening at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Graham presented the MGCCC State of the College address Tuesday at the Jackson County campus in Gautier. Among the college’s 12,289 students, she says more than half of those are enrolled in the college’s workforce development programs.
"We have started and stopped a lot of programs, but the main thing is we've started more than 38 career technical programs for our students,” Graham said. "We want to make sure the programs we're offering actually lead to a job for our students."
Graham spoke and let technology do the talking with as audience members used their smart phones to engage interactively with the presentation and see real-time results on the screen.
"We're going to talk to you but we're hoping you talk to us about what your needs are,” Graham added.
As far as overall numbers go, Gulf Coast is the second largest community college in the state, and the fifth largest collegiate institution overall in Mississippi.
"We’re expanding facilities and we’re trying to expand for growth in the new technology areas to make sure we’re on point with all the things that we’re offering,” she added.
MGCCC also recently announced the engineering partnership expansion between the college and Mississippi State University engineering partnership, where State will now offer an industrial engineering degree program at the MGCCC Jackson County campus.
