Hot and humid today, higher rain chances this weekend

We’ll be hot and humid again today. High temps will be in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index could be over 100. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain chances will be very slim tonight with lows in the 70s. For the rest of the work week, rain chances will be slim. Highs will stay in the 90s Wednesday through Friday. The heat index may reach over 100.
In the tropics, we are watching a few tropical waves. There is a disturbance north of the Dominican Republic that has a low chance for development into a tropical depression. Models show it moving into the Gulf by the weekend, and possibly becoming a little more organized. If this pans out, we could see more showers and storms by Sunday and Monday. We’ll closely monitor to see how well it will organize.
There is another a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of development in the next five days. Finally, there is another tropical wave moving off of the coast of Africa. It will be moving westward near the Lesser Antilles by the weekend. It may strengthen into a tropical system by early next week.
