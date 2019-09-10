Gulfport city officials recommend 3% pay raise for employees and salary increase for elected officials

Salaries of elected officials in Gulfport have not changed since 2009. The recommendation for city council positions would be for $36,000 (from $23,192). By comparison, Biloxi city council members currently receive $29,468 annually, and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors pay is $46,700 per year. The mayor’s salary would be raised to $117,000 (from $92,184). Comparatively, Biloxi’s Mayor receives $115,898 in annual compensation.

Lashundra McCarty, Gulfport PIO