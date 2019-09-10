Gulfport city officials recommend 3% pay raise for employees and salary increase for elected officials

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with the city of Gulfport are recommending a pay raise for city employees and elected officials in the $61 million General Fund Budget for FY 2020.
Gulfport city workers have not had a pay raise since 2008, with the exception of cost of living adjustments in 2015 and 2016, according to LaShaundra McCarty, the public information officer for Gulfport.
If the new budget is approved, the Gulfport administration is looking at a 3% merit-based pay increase. Evaluations of performance will be made by directors using salary steps within pay grades to reward outstanding performance of employees.
The 3% increase would not go into effect until April 2020 for city employees.
Also in consideration is a pay raise for elected officials. McCarty released the following salary breakdowns for elected officials.
Increases for these positions would not go into effect until after the next election cycle in 2021.
