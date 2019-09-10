DOC: Lightning injures 10 inmates at Louisiana jail

HOMER, La. (WVUE) - Ten inmates were injured by lightning while playing flag football at David Wade Correctional Center in Homer Monday evening (Sept. 9), according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
DOC spokesman Ken Pastoric said the lightning struck without warning around 6 p.m. All ten victims were brought to the hospital, with one was in critical condition. As if 9 p.m., the other nine were stable, Pastoric said.
According to Pastoric, there was no indication of dangerous weather and if there had been, the yard would have been cleared.
No additional information was immediately available and Pastoric said DOC will not release the names of the victims.
