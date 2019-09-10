Community teams up to mentor 5th and 6th grade boys at Three Rivers Elementary

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A special program at Three Rivers Elementary School is designed to bring community leaders together with male students to share experiences and help create a brighter future.
A lot of positive ideas are on the menu during a special lunch in the school cafeteria.
It’s called the Future Noblemen Club. Fifth and sixth-grade boys from Three Rivers Elementary dress up and share lunch and conversation with mentors in an effort to have conversations about responsibility and learning about success.
“I hope there is tremendous growth, not just individually but as a whole. I hope, collectively, they see that the way you present yourself holds great value and that translates into behavior in class, academics, in class and outside of the school,” said Social worker Nicole Miller.
More than 20 students signed up for the program and mentors from Coast Young Professionals, the business community, the boy scouts and other groups and organizations shared stories and gave advice to the boys. It’s all about providing influence and making a difference in young lives.
“Some of the things we do is teach these guys things based on our own experiences. We bring outside professionals to teach things such as resume building, public speaking and life skills. It’s all things preparing them for life after school,” mentor Abra Taylor said.
The school thought it was a perfect opportunity to keep the students on track to make sure they formulate plans to give them a head start on making good decisions.
The 5th and 6th grade boys are taking this very seriously and are embracing the Future Noblemen Club’s potential for helping them in and out of school.
“I signed up for the program because I thought it would be nice, and I thought it would be cool to know what I want to do when I grow up and be more respectful to people,” said student Jy’reoo Graam.
“These kind gentlemen are helping me become a noblemen and helping me be more successful in life,” student Parrish Larche said.
The mentors and students will meet the first Monday of every month through April.
