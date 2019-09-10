After Further Review: Lutz’s walk-off brings back memories of his arrival to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - I still think back to the day the Saints signed him.
Who in the world is Wil Lutz? We all thought to ourselves.
He was the unknown kid who his head coach just raved about putting on ’the best kicker workout he had ever seen.’
This was right before the start 2016 season. And it came after Kai Forbath and Conner Barth had just battled each other for the kicker job throughout that preseason.
In the end, Sean Payton bypassed all that experience and went with an undrafted, unknown player based on a workout and a recommendation from Ravens coach John Harbaugh.
It was a gamble. At the time, the Saints kicker position was like a turnstile. No one seemed to be able to stick. But with his signing, Payton finally found his guy. Of course we know, since that time, Lutz has proven his coach right time and time again.
No moment was bigger than Monday night against the Texans.
With his team needing a career-long 58-yarder to win their first season opener since 2013, Lutz was ice cold.
Snap. Hold. Kick. Lutz boomed it through and sent his team, his fans and his city into a frenzy.
“That was a top-one moment for me for sure,” Lutz said after the game.
He’s come close to a few others.
Remember, in the last two season-ending heartbreaks, Lutz made late field goals that many thought would be game-winners only to have his moment hijacked minutes later.
But this time, when his kick sailed through the uprights, there was no time left.
Lutz earned his walk-off. And if he hasn’t done so already, he earned his place among the game’s best.
