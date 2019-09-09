Tropics active as Hurricane Season peaks this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Hurricane season officially peaks on September 10th and right on schedule, the tropics are active. A few areas are being monitored for tropical development this week across the Atlantic.
Tropical Wave could move into Gulf
One tropical wave near Puerto Rico is expected to slowly move towards the Bahamas by the end of the week. Slow development is possible, however model trends keep it weak as it moves into Florida and possibly the northern Gulf coast by the weekend. It is too early to say how organized this wave will be and what impacts it could bring. However, rain chances may go up for South Mississippi for the weekend.
Invest 94L
This tropical wave will travel westward this week and approach the Lesser Antilles. It is possible it could become a tropical depression or storm. Model trends tend to dissipate the system the closer it gets to the Caribbean.
Tropical waves over Africa Another tropical wave over Africa could have the chance to develop by the end of the week. However, it is too early to say exactly how this will evolve.
