Tropical development possible in Gulf this weekend, watching several waves

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane season officially peaks this week. And, right on schedule, the tropics are active. A few areas are being monitored for tropical development this week across the Atlantic. One of these disturbances is expected to affect coastal Mississippi this weekend with better rain chances.
- A tropical wave, located near the north coast of Hispaniola northeastward over the southwestern Atlantic on Tuesday, is showing increasing shower activity since yesterday.
- While it may not develop much through Wednesday, it does have a low chance to become a depression or a storm when it moves into the eastern Gulf of mexico this weekend.
- Favorable conditions for this disturbance to become better organized include warm Gulf water and plentiful moisture.
- Limiting factors include wind shear (strong upper wind that disrupts a tropical system’s circulation), its proximity to land, and the somewhat short amount of time it may have over Gulf water (about a day or two) before reaching land.
- Regardless of development, this disturbance will produce periods of locally heavy rainfall across the Bahamas through Thursday, across Florida on Friday, and into the Gulf Coast this weekend including Mississippi.
- Up to two inches of rainfall will be possible in coastal Mississippi through the weekend (especially Sunday), based on the latest forecast. If the disturbance becomes better organized, then we could see additional impacts.
- A tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa, near the Cape Verde Islands, is expected to move quickly westward during the next several days.
- Some slow development is possible late this week and over the weekend when the disturbance is several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
- Several runs of both the GFS and European computer models have consistently shown agreement of this wave becoming a tropical system by next week, possibly located near Hispaniola around Wed Sep 18.
- Due to the consistent model agreement, forecast confidence is high. And if this model trend continues, we can expect the low chance for development to become a higher chance.
- While it’s too early to know exactly how strong this disturbance will become or where it will go, we will be learning more through this weekend as we watch its developments.
- Gabrielle will continue moving northeast and could impact areas near the U.K. later this week. It is no threat to the U.S.
- 94L was located a little more than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday morning, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
- Although some slight development of this system is possible by Wednesday, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for tropical development by Thursday. So 94L the window of opportunity for development is closing.
- This disturbance is expected to move slowly westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
