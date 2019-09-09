Shuckers head back to Southern League Championship, win South Division over Pensacola in five

Luis Aviles Jr. started the bottom of the eighth inning with a single to right and Cooper Hummel worked a walk, bringing Dillon Thomas to the plate with runners on first and second and no outs. Thomas squared to bunt but was struck in the face by the pitch from LHP Steven Gonsalves (L, 0-1). Thomas was removed from the game and Clayton Andrews took his place at first after the hit by pitch. Weston Wilson knotted the game at 4-4 with a sacrifice fly before C.J. Hinojosa doubled down the left field line, driving in both runners to put the Shuckers up 6-4. After a throwing error allowed Jake Gatewood to reach base, Bruce Caldwell padded the Shuckers lead with an RBI single in front of Joantgel Segovia, who doubled to center to put Biloxi ahead 8-4.