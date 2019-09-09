Scorching hot weather again, isolated thunderstorms possible

Another hot day ahead with highs in the low to mid 90s, near record-setting territory for parts of our area. Heat index will range from around 105 to 110 degrees. So be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning whenever possible. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a very slight chance for thunderstorms. Expect Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to also bring generally low rain chances and plenty of heat. But, by this weekend, we could see higher rain chances as a wave of low pressure approaches the Gulf of Mexico from the east. At this time, the best rain chances appear to be Sunday into next Monday. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the north Atlantic remains no threat to land. And we’re tracking a couple of other tropical waves in the Atlantic with a low chance to develop. There are no tropical systems that will threaten Mississippi over the next five days. We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.