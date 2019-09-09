Saints start season against Texans on Monday Night Football

“Yeah, listen, it would be very important; it would be nice to start out (laughs) in the win column,” said quarterback Drew Brees. “You’re always fighting human nature. You know human nature is that when you’re winning, maybe, it’s like, 'Oh, it’s all good. We’re winning,’ stuff gets, little mistakes get swept under the rug and that kind of thing. You still feel good about everything. You have to self-discipline yourself to sit there each and every week and just take a hard look at everything. And whether you won or lost, it’s, ‘We gotta get better,’ and it’s a race to get better, especially early in the season. It’s a race to get better and we’re always looking for constant improvement.”