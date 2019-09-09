Police searching for woman and 2 children missing, vehicle located in Miss. River after crash

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Search efforts are underway in Tunica after a car with two children inside crashed between Fitzgerald’s Casino and Tunica River Park.
A statement from the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says a gray Chevy Suburban driven by 29-year-old Symphony Wilson crashed around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
Tunica officers report that there was a 5-year-old female and a 2-year-old male in the car along with Wilson.
Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp says Wilson was driving the mother of the two children to work at the casino. As she was leaving the property she lost control of her vehicle and drove into the river.
It is unclear how Wilson lost control but officers do not believe the incident was intentional after reviewing surveillance video.
Now the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, along with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Diving Unit, Search & Rescue Unit and Air Support; Mississippi Fish & Wildlife; Mississippi Gaming Commission; First Responders and Pafford EMS are currently on the scene.
Units on the scene are awaiting assistance from the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Dive Team to help recover the vehicle from the Mississippi River.
The DeSoto County dive team reported the vehicle to be submerged approximately 30 feet into the water. Hamp says the vehicle floated calmly about 75-100 yards away from the bank of the river.
Hamp also reported that an employee at the casino attempted to save Wilson and the children by diving into the water. The employee’s full name has not yet been released.
This investigation is expected to go on throughout the night, but Hemp says the three passengers are believed to be dead.
