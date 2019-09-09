No big cool down expected this week, but maybe a little by the weekend?

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those looking for that first sign of fall, you will have to keep looking. High pressure is expected to remain in control this week across the Southeastern US. That means South Mississippi will continue to see above normal temperatures and low rain chances.
While temperatures are expected to fall slightly throughout the week into the lower 90s compared to the upper 90s from over the weekend, moisture will be more abundant, making the heat index each day approach, possibly exceed, the 105°F range.
Relief from the heat could come in the form of tropical moisture later this week into the weekend as a tropical wave could move into the area, increasing the chance for rain and thunderstorms, which could lead to slightly cooler temperatures and much needed rain.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.