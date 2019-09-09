Hot and humid again; isolated showers and storms possible

In the tropics, we are watching a few systems. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is out in the Central Atlantic, and it is not a threat to the U.S. There is also a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of development in the next five days. It’s too early to know if it will impact the U.S. or not. We are also watching a disturbance north of Puerto Rico that has a low chance for development. Models hint at the possibility that it could move into the Gulf as a tropical wave by next weekend. If this is the case, we could see more rain at that point.