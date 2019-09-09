Hot and humid again; isolated showers and storms possible

It will be blazing hot again today! Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll a good bit of sunshine. However, we will see a few showers and storms pop up north of I-10 this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity, the heat index could reach over 105-110. It’s important to take it easy if you’re going to be outside. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the A/C.
Rain chances will decrease overnight tonight. We’ll remain warm with lows in the 70s. Tuesday will be very similar with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances will be slim, but not zero for the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the 90s.
In the tropics, we are watching a few systems. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is out in the Central Atlantic, and it is not a threat to the U.S. There is also a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of development in the next five days. It’s too early to know if it will impact the U.S. or not. We are also watching a disturbance north of Puerto Rico that has a low chance for development. Models hint at the possibility that it could move into the Gulf as a tropical wave by next weekend. If this is the case, we could see more rain at that point.
