Harrison County Sheriff’s Department warns against scam
(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Annie Johnson | September 9, 2019 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 3:22 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam from someone claiming to work for the sheriff’s office.

The office says they received complaints in the last week of an unknown subject making calls from a blocked number. The caller states the person receiving the call has old fines due, and, in order to avoid being arrested, he or she needs to provide a debit or credit card number and other personal information.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office does not make these calls. If you received a call relating or similar to this information, you can report it at 228-896-0678.

