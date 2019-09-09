Harrison County Sheriff’s Department warns against scam

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam from someone claiming to work for the sheriff’s office.
The office says they received complaints in the last week of an unknown subject making calls from a blocked number. The caller states the person receiving the call has old fines due, and, in order to avoid being arrested, he or she needs to provide a debit or credit card number and other personal information.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office does not make these calls. If you received a call relating or similar to this information, you can report it at 228-896-0678.
