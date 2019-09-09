Gulf wave could bring wet weekend; Also watching wave over west Africa

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane season officially peaks this week. And, right on schedule, the tropics are active. A few areas are being monitored for tropical development this week across the Atlantic.
- A tropical wave north of the Greater Antilles on Monday is expected to slowly move towards the Bahamas by the end of the week.
- Little to no development of this system is expected during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward, north of the Greater Antilles. Then, conditions could become a bit more favorable for development when this disturbance moves near the Bahamas and Florida late this week.
- Latest model trends keep this disturbance weak as it moves into Florida and possibly the northern Gulf coast this weekend.
- At this time, this disturbance is expected to impact coastal Mississippi’s weather by bringing increasing rain chances this weekend. If the disturbance becomes better organized, then we could see additional impacts.
- A tropical wave over west Africa will emerge into the far east Atlantic this week.
- Several computer model runs are showing consistent projections of this wave becoming a tropical system by next week, possibly located near Puerto Rico around Tue Sep 17.
- While it’s too early to know exactly how strong this wave will become or where it will go, we will be learning more this week as we watch its developments.
- Gabrielle will continue moving northeast and could impact areas near the U.K. later this week. It is no threat to the U.S.
- A weak area of low pressure, known as Tropical Wave Invest 94L, continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms about midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.
- Some slow development of this system is possible during the next two or three days before upper-level winds become unfavorable for development.
- This system is expected to move generally westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days.
- Latest model trends are showing this wave falling apart the closer it gets to the Caribbean.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
