Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 3

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The temperatures haven’t cooled off yet and the action out on the gridiron here in South Mississippi just keeps heating up! Week 3 of the Friday Night Football Showdown saw several coast squads light up the scoreboard.
East Central and Vancleave met in a rivalry matchup in the “Pascagoula River” Bowl Friday night. Vancleave’s new head coach - Kevin Fant - faced off against his former team where he served on the Hornet’s staff for four seasons. From the opening kick to the game’s conclusion, East Central ran all over Vancleave (1-2), posting 21 points in each of the first two quarters for a 42 point lead at halftime. The Hornets (1-1), who were coming off a bye week and a season-opening loss to Harrison Central, had plenty of fresh legs in seniors Dylan Grinsteinner, Teshun McGee, and Will Young, who combined for 416 yards on the ground for a 56-14 road victory.
The Hancock Hawk paid tribute to Emily Goss in the form of a ‘teal out’ as the community continues to heal over her tragic loss back in July. The Hawks overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Gautier 28-14 at home for their third straight win of the season.
In a battle of unbeatens, St. Stanislaus (2-1) and St. Martin (3-0) squared off at “The Hive”. Yellow Jacket senior quarterback Patrick Greer had his best performance of the season thus far - 17/28 for 300 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception - as he takes down his former team 40-20.
After Hancock defeated Meridian (1-2) a week ago and Picayune (2-0) held one of the better teams on the coast - D’Iberville - to just six points, a field day for the Maroon Tide was imminent. Senior running back Cameron Thomas scored five touchdowns in the first half as Picayune led 49-7 by halftime in their 63-7 victory over the Wildcats.
Final scores from all other coast games are listed below:
Oak Grove 37/Gulfport 13
Moss Point 26/Ocean Springs 52
West Harrison 49/Long Beach 57
Bay High 17/Forrest County AHS 14
St. Patrick 0/Clarkdale 32
Pass Christian 39/Purvis 36
Pascagoula 14/George County 42
Mandeville 65/Poplarville 35
Northlake Christian 0/Resurrection Catholic 28
Lawrence County 21/Pearl River Central 42
