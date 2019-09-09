Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 3

East Central and Vancleave met in a rivalry matchup in the “Pascagoula River” Bowl Friday night. Vancleave’s new head coach - Kevin Fant - faced off against his former team where he served on the Hornet’s staff for four seasons. From the opening kick to the game’s conclusion, East Central ran all over Vancleave (1-2), posting 21 points in each of the first two quarters for a 42 point lead at halftime. The Hornets (1-1), who were coming off a bye week and a season-opening loss to Harrison Central, had plenty of fresh legs in seniors Dylan Grinsteinner, Teshun McGee, and Will Young, who combined for 416 yards on the ground for a 56-14 road victory.