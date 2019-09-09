Biloxi Shuckers player recovering after ball fractures jaw during game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Dillon Thomas is now recovering and in stable condition after a baseball hit him in the jaw in Sunday night’s game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
Thomas was up to bat when the ball, thrown by Pensacola’s Stephen Gonsalves, smashed against Thomas’ face. The ball fractured his jaw. He will undergo surgery later this week to repair the injury.
The Milwaukee Brewers, the Double-A affiliate of the Shuckers, released the following statement.
