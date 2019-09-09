Biloxi Shuckers player recovering after ball fractures jaw during game

By Annie Johnson | September 9, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 4:09 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Dillon Thomas is now recovering and in stable condition after a baseball hit him in the jaw in Sunday night’s game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Thomas was up to bat when the ball, thrown by Pensacola’s Stephen Gonsalves, smashed against Thomas’ face. The ball fractured his jaw. He will undergo surgery later this week to repair the injury.

The Milwaukee Brewers, the Double-A affiliate of the Shuckers, released the following statement.

Dillon Thomas was struck in the jaw during last night’s game and sustained a jaw fracture. He was evaluated and treated, and surgery scheduled for later this week to repair the fracture. Dillon is in stable condition and resting comfortably. This injury will unfortunately result in him missing the Southern League Championship Series for the Shuckers.
