Wahoos post five-run ninth inning to force Game Five against Shuckers

The Shuckers responded with a big inning of their own. Luis Aviles Jr. singled to lead off the bottom of the first and Cooper Hummel was hit by a pitch, putting two men on with no outs. Aviles moved up to third on a flyout to center by Dillon Thomas before scampering in to score on a sacrifice fly by Weston Wilson, bringing Shuckers within a run at 2-1. C.J. Hinojosa followed with a ground-rule double to right, bringing up Jake Gatewood with two men in scoring position. The third baseman cranked a three-run homer off the batters’ eye in center, his third home run of the postseason, catapulting Biloxi to a 4-2 advantage.