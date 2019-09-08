Students, teachers encouraged to apply for VFW scholarships

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars, a nonprofit organization, has several opportunities for students and even teachers to win several different scholarships. Many of the categories have local and national prizes.
The following scholarships can be found below.
Patriot’s Pen
- This category gives junior high students the opportunity to write an essay expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “What makes America Great”. This contest is open to 6th, 7th and 8th grade students. The entry deadline is October 31, 2019 and the grand prize is $5,000.
- For entry forms and more information, visit here.
Voice of Democracy
- This category gives high school students the opportunity to write and record an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “What makes America Great”. This contest is open to 9th through 12th grade students. The entry deadline is October 31, 2019 and the grand prize is $30,000.
- For entry forms and more information, visit here.
Young American Creative Patriotic Act
- This category gives high school students the opportunity to create a two or three-dimensional art piece representing patriotism. For two-dimensional pieces, art must be on canvas or paper. It should be no smaller than 8″ x 10″ but no larger than 18″ x 24″, not including mat. Three-dimensional art can be paper, papier-mache, pottery, metal work, fabric, wood, etc. Art should be no longer than 18″ in any direction or more than 5 lbs in weight. A type explanation of the entry should be included. Grand prizes total $31,000.
- For entry forms and more information, visit here.
Scout of the Year
- Annually, the VFW awards three individuals who are: Eagle Scouts, Girl Scout Gold Award recipients, Venture Summit Award recipients and or Sea Scout Quartermasters who have risen above their peers in exemplifying the qualities of that rank. The deadline for entry is March 1, 2020.
- For entry forms and more information, visit here.
Teacher of the Year
- Any teacher who teaches a subject relating to citizenship can be nominated for this award. Based on the nominees submitted, VFW local chapters will recognize one outstanding teacher in grades K-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Nominations can be submitted by fellow teachers, supervisors, students or other interested individuals. The deadline is October 1, 2019, and the grand prize includes $1,000 for each winning teacher’s school. In 350 words or less, applicants are asked to explain why he or she feels the nominee should be selected for the award.
- For entry forms and more information, visit here.
