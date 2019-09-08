Lumberton woman killed in Louisiana crash, driver arrested

LOUISIANA. (WLOX) - 24-year-old Marissa Barrett of Lumberton died early Sunday after she was involved in a motorcycle crash. Police say the crash was caused by the driver 36-year-old Dustin Cox of Amite, Louisiana.
Louisiana State Police say they responded to a fatal crash shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night on Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. Police say Cox was driving a 1998 Kawasaki ZX750P at a high rate of speed. A trooper attempted to stop Cox but he refused to stop and initiated a pursuit. According to officials, the trooper stopped following Cox due to reckless driving behavior shown by Cox.
A witness reported seeing the motorcycle to officials, and a short time later the vehicle was located. Troopers determined that while traveling on Hwy 445, Cox sideswiped a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. This led to the motorcycle leaving the roadway and striking a ditch embankment throwing Cox and Barrett from the motorcycle.
Officials say the driver of the Tahoe was properly restrained, uninjured and was not impaired.
Cox and Barrett were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Barrett ultimately died from those injuries.
Officials suspected impairment played a part in the crash on Cox’s part, and a toxicology test was taken for analysis. Cox was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, careless operation and speeding.
This in an ongoing investigation.
