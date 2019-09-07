St. Martin High student arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up the school’

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 14-year-old male student from St. Martin High School Saturday morning.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the student is in custody after he made threats on social media against the school. Sheriff Ezell says the boy allegedly posted he was going to “shoot up the school Monday”.
Investigators were able to identify and locate the boy. He is charged with making terrorist threats on social media and is being held at the Jackson County Youth Detention Center.
Because the student is a minor, officials are not releasing his identity.
