Ribbon cutting held for new basketball court in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Kids in Pascagoula at Martin Street now have a brand new place to shoot hoops. A ribbon cutting was held Saturday on the new court next to New Generation Christian Fellowship.
It was a joint effort between the church and Jackson County officials. It took about three months to construct and was funded by the county.
“We are losing so many of our kids to other street-related type activity, and when we can do things that can bring them together in some type of organized sports, organized-type environment, we can save our kids," said District 2 Supervisor Melton Harris.
“Mr. Harris contacted me, and he had arranged for the county to have a lease on the property here so that we could build a basketball court. We got the wheels in motion, and we got the funding together and got some estimates, that kind of thing, and we coordinated with the Jackson County Road Department, the Recreation Department, and went through the bid process to hire a contractor to go through the process of building the actual court," said Darcie Crew, recreation director with Jackson County.
“Thanks to Supervisor Melton Harris and Darcie Crew and our trustee Leonard Stewart, got together and put their minds together and decided to put a basketball court in this area for our youth,” said co-pastor Calvin Hutchins.
“I’m terribly excited because I know that something like this is going to be a light to this community,” added co-pastor Ann Pickett-Parker.
