Ingalls hosts job fair to fill hundreds of positions

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people lined up on Saturday hoping to snag a job at Ingalls Shipbuilding.
“We are hiring mostly in pipe, pipe welding and pipe fitting. We’ve had a tremendous turnout,” said Ingalls Vice President of Operations George Jones.
It's no secret that Ingalls, to some people, is a desirable place to work. They need people to continue building ships.
“We are looking to hire over 500 positions from today to the end of the year,” Jones said.
Saturday’s pipe job fair sought to satisfy filling as many positions as possible.
When the company really ramps up on their new upcoming contracts in 2020, a lot more people will be hired, at least 2,000 over the next year. With the renovations and expansions of the shipyard, there will be more job fairs just like this one.
“This is just the first of several events we will have this year and next year,” Jones said.
Ingalls is going to need painters, electricians, and many other people with skills needed for shipbuilding to fill the need as they progress.
“We are accommodating the special skill sets as we go through in the phases and start building up as construction does. Next year it will be in the entry-level positions, although we’re hiring some entry-level this year as well," Jones said.
