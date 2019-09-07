Homecoming Closet provides dresses for $15 or less

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Junior Auxiliary Club of Biloxi and Ocean Springs is once again hosting their annual Homecoming Closet.
The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. The goal is to provide young ladies with homecoming dresses and accessories for $15 or less.
“This project is so much more than the dress. It’s about making them feel good about themselves, building their self-esteem and giving them the opportunity to create lifelong memories, and we don’t want these girls to not be able to go to Homecoming because of funds,” said Homecoming Closet chair, Stephanie Payne.
Girls will have the opportunity to say yes to the perfect dress.
“We get to be there as they try on multiple gowns. They look in the mirror, and they feel so great about themselves. It makes what we do at Junior Auxiliary, help young women and children of all ages, it makes it so much more worth it to see that,” said Jennifer Cain.
The event will be at In the Zone at 7312 South Tucker Road in St. Martin.
