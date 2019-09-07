First responders save firefighter’s life at funeral home luncheon

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a good thing first responders were present at Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ appreciation luncheon.
During the lunch, firefighter Dave Terry was on the receiving end of life-saving tactics when he choked on his food. That’s when the crew from the Diamondhead Fire Department jumped into action and began performing the Hiemlich maneuver until he was able to breathe again.
“The fine guys from Diamondhead helped me and did what we’ve trained for and learned,” said Dave Terry with the Fenton Volunteer Fire Department.
The event was held to honor the work of first responders in remembrance of the 18th anniversary of Sept. 11.
“It’s always nice to say thank you who work for our communities everyday to keep them safe," said Director Chad Riemann.
Terry worked as a career firefighter for 25 years and has been a volunteer for more than 40 years.
“Its rewarding. It’s a profession when we are running in when everybody else is running out,” he said.
Terry said he was glad to see his fellow firefighters move quickly to save his life.
“No questions asked. We’re trained over and over, continuing education and training to respond without even giving it a second thought," he said.
After the procedure, things were back to normal, and Terry grabbed another plate to finish his lunch. He maintained a sense of humor about the scary moment.
“I guess I was in a good place if this was going to happen, to be in a room full of first responders and a funeral home, on top of that, if it hadn’t worked out,” he said with a laugh. “God was looking out for me. He had me covered on all the bases.”
Riemann Family Funeral Homes plans to host more First Responders Appreciation Lunch events leading up to 9/11.
Monday, Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m.
- Biloxi: 274 Beauvoir Road
- West Jackson County: 13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m.
- Gulfport: 11280 Three Rivers Road
- Long Beach: 19130 Commission Road
