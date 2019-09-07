Driver arrested after hitting D’Iberville police officer with vehicle

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A D’Iberville police officer is in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Saturday around 3:36 a.m.
Chief Wayne Payne says the officer stopped to help a stranded motorist along the side of Lamey Bridge Road near Highland Avenue. As the officer was standing near the front of the stranded vehicle, another vehicle traveling south on Lamey Bridge Road struck the officer.
The driver of the vehicle, who hit the officer, was arrested and taken into custody by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.
Police have not yet released the name of the driver arrested.
The officer was transported to Merit Health for observation.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. We will continue to monitor and provide more details in this investigation.
