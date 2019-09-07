Dancing and food and shopping, oh my! Annual Blues and Heritage Festival a success

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens, if not hundreds, packed into the pavilion at the Jackson County Fairgrounds Saturday for the 28th annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues and Heritage Festival.
“It’s so much fun,” said Clara Blair.
Guests enjoyed music from a handful of acts. Some people beat the heat by dancing in the crowd or up front.
“I’m enjoying myself," Blair added.
“It’s my first time here, and I’m having fun," added another guest.
It was also a first for Erica Harness, who has a baking side business. From the looks of her booth, people were enjoying her talents.
“We’re selling homemade red velvet cupcakes, homemade sweet potato pies. We’re selling ribs, we’re selling pulled pork and sausage dogs," Harness said.
Vendors on hand were also selling everything from chicken on a stick, lemonade, hot dogs, hamburgers, desserts and more. This year was a hot one. Organizers had fans set up to keep guests cool. Some people even brought their own to beat the heat.
Whether it’s your first time or you’re a seasoned pro, the people we talked with said they'd be back.
