Breast cancer survivors ‘Race for The Cure’ at annual Susan G. Komen 5K

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A sea of people in pink filled Jones Park on Saturday morning for the sixth annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 5K.
The event honored those who have died and those who fight to live another day.
Derrick Killingsworth volunteered with The Citizens Bank but has a personal experience with breast cancer. “Back in February I had a mammogram done and discovered I had stage one breast cancer," he said.
In the United States, 12% of women could be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. For men, that number drops to 1%.
“It is a very rare thing in men, but I always said I was a rare kind of guy. I had a mastectomy so they moved that out, so I’m doing real good now," Killingsworth said.
Survivors and their supporters raced to raise money for life-saving treatments.
“It was a little shocking and overwhelming but through chemo and radiation I’m standing here today," said breast cancer survivor Sherie Brooks.
Breast cancer survivors said fighting the disease is a lot like trying to finish a race.
“It’s very overwhelming when you’re diagnosed with cancer, and you really just don’t know what to do," said Betty Andrews. She said she’s been cancer free since June after opting for a double mastectomy.
“No more mammograms, which a mammogram saved my life, and I will say that the best thing anybody can do is prevention,"Andrews said.
Survivors said the best way to get through the disease is to keep a positive mindset, never give up and surround yourself with those who will join you in the race for a cure, every step of the way.
Pamela Killingsworth was honored as this year’s Survivor of the Year.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.