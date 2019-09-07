Blazing hot this weekend

Get ready for some summer heat! Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll see nothing but sunshine today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity, the heat index could reach over 105. We will be under another Heat Advisory. We’ll remain quiet and warm tonight with lows in the 70s.
The heat and humidity will be back on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index over 105. Most of us will see sunshine, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Monday will be very similar with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances will be slim, but not zero, for the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the 90s.
In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Dorian. It is moving up the East Coast and it is expected to move near parts of Canada by the end of the weekend. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is out in the Central Atlantic, and it is not a threat to the U.S. There is also a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic that has a medium chance of development in the next five days. It’s too early to know if it will impact the U.S.
