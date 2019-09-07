Blazing hot this weekend

In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Dorian. It is moving up the East Coast and it is expected to move near parts of Canada by the end of the weekend. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is out in the Central Atlantic, and it is not a threat to the U.S. There is also a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic that has a medium chance of development in the next five days. It’s too early to know if it will impact the U.S.