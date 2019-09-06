Shuckers take two-game lead over Wahoos with File’s Career Performance

Bolstered by a four-run lead, File retired 15 batters in a row from the fourth to the ninth inning. Kiriloff broke up the shutout with a solo home run to right with one out in the ninth. File stayed in the game but issued a walk to Lewis on his 104th pitch of the night, bringing manager Mike Guerrero out of the dugout to retrieve his starter. LHP Clayton Andrews (S, 1) came in and recorded the last two outs to finish off the win for Biloxi. All told, File pitched 8.1 innings and allowed just one run on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.